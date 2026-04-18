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England women's player ratings vs Iceland: Alessia Russo can't stop scoring! Lionesses No.9 is the match-winner as Hannah Hampton makes sure of narrow World Cup qualifying win

Player ratings
England
World Cup Qualification UEFA
A. Russo
H. Hampton
Iceland vs England
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Alessia Russo's clinical finish and Hannah Hampton's world-class goalkeeping allowed England to maintain their perfect record in Women's World Cup qualifying on Saturday, as the Lionesses edged to a nervy 1-0 win over Iceland. Sarina Wiegman's side were coming into the game fresh off the back of a huge win over Spain at Wembley and they preserved their lead at the top of the group with another three points, even if it was far from convincing at times.

England started this game in total control, though the pitch did make for a scrappy affair at times. That, combined with Iceland's disciplined defensive shape, made chances hard to create, but the deadlock was broken with just over 20 minutes on the clock when Lauren Hemp picked the ball up in her own half and confidently strode forward, before slipping Russo in to arrow a shot into the far bottom corner.

That dominance continued until half time, with Russo guilty of not doing better with a great chance just before the break, in a situation that saw Georgia Stanway make herself a good option for a pass too, but it faded after the restart. Iceland, having kept themselves in the game, became more adventurous as time passed, put England's players under more pressure on the ball and caused problems with the long throws of Sveindis Jonsdottir in particular, meaning the Lionesses' control of the game slipped.

It was vital that their lead didn't, though, and the introductions of Jess Park and Beth Mead would give Wiegman's side a little bit more of a spark in the closing stages, with the latter unlucky not to double the lead when she forced Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir into a great save. There was plenty of time left for a late rally from Iceland, though, as Hampton was forced into two huge match-winning saves in the final minutes, to deny Sandra Jessen and then Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir.

Just as her wonderful reflexes had made sure of a 1-0 win over Spain on Tuesday night, England's No.1 came up big once again here, putting questions about her recent form behind her with a performance that could go a long way towards helping the Lionesses qualify automatically for next summer's World Cup, rather than having to navigate the play-offs. With two games to go, the European champions are in pole position to receive that exact route.

GOAL rates England's players from Laugardalur Stadium...

  • Lucy Bronze Sveindis Jonsdottir England Iceland Women 2026Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (8/10):

    Had a couple of iffy moments on the ball again, not helped by the pitch, but dealt relatively well with the threat of Iceland's long throws and made two massive saves in the closing stages to ensure England got the job done.

    Lucy Bronze (6/10):

    Played her part in the clean sheet but was a little loose on the ball at times, too, to give away some needless throws and set pieces, from which Iceland were most threatening from.

    Leah Williamson (6/10):

    Made her first appearance in over a month here. Looked solid and settled, albeit while going relatively untested, before being subbed off at the break given her lack of minutes and match fitness.

    Esme Morgan (7/10):

    Another strong display at the back from the centre-back, whose status in Wiegman's squad continues to improve - and with good reason.

    Alex Greenwood (6/10):

    Delivered good set pieces and generally defended well in a solid if unspectacular display.

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  • Midfield

    Keira Walsh (6/10):

    Did well in the first half but needed to stamp her authority on the game more in the second half and help England have better control.

    Georgia Stanway (6/10):

    Made good runs to take up promising positions, though lacked accuracy with her shooting.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (5/10):

    Showed glimpses in possession but struggled to get involved much.

  • Alessia Russo England Iceland Women 2026Getty Images

    Attack

    Lauren Hemp (7/10):

    Produced one of the few moments of real quality with her assist for the only goal and had some more great moments that created chances. Showed good awareness late on with her decision-making in the final third, too, as England saw the win out.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Took her first chance of the game brilliantly and while she could've perhaps had another goal, she made up for it with some good hold-up play when her side were under pressure.

    Lauren James (6/10):

    Had some nice moments and created some decent openings, albeit without standing out too much.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    After performing brilliantly alongside Morgan in the win over Spain, she reprised that partnership when replacing Williamson at the break. Settled well, was composed under pressure and helped England keep their valuable clean sheet.

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Introduced in a bid to spark a stale England back into life but struggled to get on the ball much.

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Had just less than half an hour to make her mark and was so close to doubling England's lead, but for a great save from Runarsdottir.

    Niamh Charles (N/A):

    Replaced Greenwood at left-back for the final 10 minutes or so.

    Jess Carter (N/A):

    Another late sub as England saw out a narrow win.

    Sarina Wiegman (6/10):

    Put out a strong team and watched them dominate for the most part, before things became tricky. Used her bench as best as she could to impact the game and make it harder for Iceland, who ultimately couldn't find the equaliser.