'If I have to leave in January, I will leave' - Endrick drops transfer admission after inspiring Real Madrid to stunning 4-3 Champions League victory over Roma

Prior to his decisive cameo on a night that saw Kylian Mbappe become the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances at 27, the former Palmeiras starlet had managed just a solitary competitive appearance all season.

Reflecting on his surprise at being thrown into the action so early, Endrick told reporters in his post-match press conference: "I'm very happy. It was a very difficult match. I was on the bench, just thanking God to be here. When the boss called me, I was actually surprised because it was so early. I hadn't played here for a long time and I had so much hunger. That's what I brought, and I did well."

Detailing the tactical instructions he received from his manager before stepping onto the pitch, the forward added in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil: "He told me to go out and enjoy myself, and to mark who I had to mark, which was their number three. That's exactly what I did in the game."