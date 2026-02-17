Goal.com
Adhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football

  • Premier League analysis

  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo

Articles by Adhe Makayasa
  1. Raphinha Barcelona 2025-26Getty
    BarcelonaLaLiga

    Raphinha hints at refereeing conspiracy after Barca loss

    The fallout from Barcelona's shock 2-1 defeat to Girona has taken a dramatic turn following a night of officiating chaos at the Estadi Montilivi. While Hansi Flick’s side surrendered a crucial lead and slipped behind Real Madrid in the Liga title race, the post-match narrative has been dominated by a controversial winning goal from Fran Beltran. The Blaugrana are now fuming over what they perceive as a systemic bias, leading to an explosive "against everyone" rallying cry from within the dressing room.

  2. Kaua Pratesgetty
    Borussia DortmundCruzeiro

    Dortmund land €12m teenager from Cruzeiro

    Borussia Dortmund have once again dipped into the South American market to secure one of Brazil's most highly-rated youngsters, reinforcing their reputation as Europe’s premier finishing school. The Bundesliga giants have finalized a deal to sign 17-year-old left-back Kaua Prates from Cruzeiro, continuing a long-standing tradition of recruiting emerging talent before they become household names. This strategic move represents a significant investment in the club's defensive future, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve in the global hunt for elite modern full-backs.

  3. Hull City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
    ChelseaPremier League

    Rosenior accused of 'act' at Chelsea as Potter comparison made

    The arrival of Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge has sent ripples through the Premier League, sparking a heated debate over whether the former Hull City boss has the gravitas to survive the Chelsea pressure cooker. While the Blues have opted for a tactical mind praised by his peers, questions remain over his ability to command a dressing room of superstars, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher leading the scepticism regarding the manager's public persona.

  4. VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    Bayern MunichBundesliga

    'Like Lahm & Robben' – Bayern legend's huge comparison for Olise & Laimer

    The right flank at the Allianz Arena is witnessing a renaissance that has evoked memories of the club's golden era. A Bayern Munich icon has heaped praise on the blossoming chemistry between Michael Olise and Konrad Laimer, going as far as to compare their dynamic to the legendary tandem of Arjen Robben and Philipp Lahm. However, amidst the praise comes a stark warning to the board regarding the Austrian defender's future.

  5. Juventus FC Airport Arrivals - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    JuventusInter

    Juve duo hit with bans for referee bust-up in tunnel after Inter defeat

    The fallout from a volatile Derby d’Italia has taken a legal turn as Juventus directors Giorgio Chiellini and Damien Comolli have been hit with significant suspensions. The Italian sporting judge delivered the verdict following a heated half-time confrontation at San Siro, where the duo cornered referee Federico La Penna regarding the controversial dismissal of Pierre Kalulu - an incident that has left the Bianconeri hierarchy fuming at the standard of officiating in Serie A.

  6. GFX Christian Chivu Luciano SpallettiGetty/GOAL
    InterJuventus

    Juve boss slams Inter coach Chivu for 'stupid' attack on Kalulu

    The fallout from the Derby d'Italia has turned ugly as Luciano Spalletti launched a scathing attack on his Inter counterpart. After Juventus lost 3-2 in a match marred by Pierre Kalulu's controversial red card, the Bianconeri boss was left fuming by "unacceptable" insults directed at his defender by Christian Chivu, adding fuel to the fire of a simulation scandal involving Alessandro Bastoni.

  7. Cole Palmer Bruno Fernandes Chelsea Manchester United 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    Manchester UnitedC. Palmer

    Saha urges Man Utd to replace Fernandes with Palmer

    Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has delivered a stark warning to Bruno Fernandes, urging the captain to consider his future at Old Trafford amid ongoing uncertainty under the INEOS regime. While acknowledging Fernandes' dedication, Saha believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer would be the "perfect replacement" should the Portuguese playmaker depart, tipping the England international for a sensational and controversial return to Manchester to fill the creative void.

  8. FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-PRESSERAFP
    BenficaReal Madrid

    Mourinho explains 'special' Benfica exit clause amid Madrid return talk

    Jose Mourinho is preparing for an emotional reunion as his Benfica side host Real Madrid in a high-stakes Champions League play-off on Tuesday. With "The Special One" dominating the pre-match narrative, speculation is mounting over a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Amidst the noise, the Portuguese manager has finally addressed the rumours and clarified the existence of a unique clause in his contract that has Europe’s elite on high alert.

  9. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PARIS FCAFP
    MarseilleLigue 1

    Benatia stays as Marseille chief in massive shake-up

    Medhi Benatia is set to remain at Marseille despite publicly announcing his resignation just days ago in a stunning U-turn confirmed by the club's owner. The former Juventus and Bayern Munich defender has not only been convinced to stay by owner Frank McCourt but has also been handed the keys to the castle as the club navigate a period of intense institutional turmoil.

  10. Girona FC v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    C. EcheverriGirona

    'I stepped on him' - Echeverri admits Kounde foul as Girona beat Barca

    Girona star Claudio Echeverri has confessed he may have fouled Jules Kounde in the buildup to Fran Beltran’s decisive goal during Monday's fiery Catalan derby. Barcelona were left fuming as the 86th-minute strike stood despite a VAR check, eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat at Montilivi. The result sees Hansi Flick's side slip two points behind Real Madrid in the title race, as Lamine Yamal's penalty miss proved costly on a night of intense controversy.

  1. ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
    ComoA. Morata

    Morata admits 'mistake' after red card leaves Fabregas fuming

    Alvaro Morata has broken his silence following a brief but nightmarish display in Como’s 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina. The Spanish striker, introduced from the bench to chase the game, received two yellow cards in under a minute during stoppage time, leaving manager Cesc Fabregas fuming. After the Como boss suggested Morata should "change careers" if he can't handle provocation, the forward has hit back on social media and admitted his error.

  2. UpamecanoGetty Images
    Bayern MunichD. Upamecano

    Bayern threaten to blacklist agents over 'outrageous' negotiations

    Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has declared war on player agents following the protracted contract negotiations with Dayot Upamecano. The 74-year-old is no longer willing to tolerate the immense power wielded by representatives and has threatened to create a "blacklist" to ban those who behave unfairly from future dealings with the club. Hoeness believes the financial demands of agents have become disproportionate and is ready to take radical steps to curb their influence at the Allianz Arena.

  3. flickGetty Images
    H. FlickBarcelona

    Flick blasts Barca mistakes but refuses to blame referee for shock loss

    Hansi Flick refused to blame a controversial refereeing decision for Barcelona's shock 2-1 defeat to Girona, instead lamenting his side's defensive errors. The Blaugrana took the lead through Pau Cubarsi but crumbled late on, with Fran Beltran netting a controversial winner after a potential foul on Jules Kounde. The result leaves Barca trailing Real Madrid in the title race, compounding a miserable week after their 4-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Atletico Madrid.

  4. FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-BARCELONAAFP
    BarcelonaJ. Garcia

    'Nothing to celebrate' - Garcia rejects MOTM label & slams Barca defence

    Barcelona’s title defence hit a massive stumbling block on Monday as Hansi Flick’s side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at Girona. Despite producing a string of world-class saves, goalkeeper Joan Garcia was furious at full-time, blasting his team's defensive frailties and the officials after a controversial late winner was allowed to stand. The result leaves the Blaugrana trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid in the race for the Liga crown.

  5. 1. FC Köln v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    BrightonPremier League

    Brighton launch third bid for breakthrough Bundesliga star

    Brighton are refusing to take no for an answer in their pursuit of Koln sensation Said El Mala. The Seagulls, ever the masters of identifying Europe’s most exciting young talent, have lodged a fresh formal offer for the 19-year-old winger. Despite the Bundesliga side’s previous reluctance to sell, Fabian Hurzeler’s side is pushing harder than ever to secure the teenager's signature before his value spirals out of reach.

  6. Nico WilliamsGetty Images
    Athletic BilbaoLaLiga

    Athletic Club hero Williams ruled out indefinitely with injury

    Athletic Club have been rocked by a major fitness blow as star winger Nico Williams has been sidelined indefinitely to deal with a persistent pubalgia issue. The Euro 2024 hero has been struggling with the abdominal problem since the start of the season. Despite attempts to manage the injury through a combination of tailored training and match minutes, the club finally decided to pull the 23-year-old out of action following the recent match against Real Oviedo.

  7. Jose MourinhoGetty Images
    J. MourinhoReal Madrid

    Mourinho: 'Wounded kings' Madrid will be dangerous

    Jose Mourinho is bracing for a backlash, warning that Real Madrid will be "dangerous" as they prepare to face his Benfica side in a high-stakes Champions League play-off. The Special One finds himself on the opposite side of the touchline, looking to inflict more misery on his former employers following a shock victory in the League phase. However, despite the magnitude of the occasion, the Portuguese tactician insists he is unfazed, citing his lifetime of experience in Europe's elite competition as the key to navigating the tie.

  8. La Penna Inter Juventus
    JuventusSerie A

    La Penna faces ban after Inter-Juve chaos

    The fallout from Inter's chaotic win against Juventus has taken a sinister turn. Referee Federico La Penna has been forced to involve the police after receiving sickening death threats targeting his wife and young daughters following the controversial dismissal of Pierre Kalulu. The official is also facing a lengthy suspension for the error as the Italian football authorities look to temper frustrations as the fallout continues.

  9. SL Benfica v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
    BenficaA. Trubin

    Trubin opens up on 'crazy' goal vs Real Madrid

    Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin is still processing the moment he became an unlikely Champions League hero. The Ukrainian shot-stopper opened up about the chaotic confusion in the dugout before his 98th-minute header secured a stunning 4-2 victory over Real Madrid, which earned a classy post-match gesture from Thibaut Courtois.

  10. FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    M. NeuerBayern Munich

    Neuer told what he must do to earn new Bayern contract

    Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has issued a clear message regarding Manuel Neuer’s future at the Allianz Arena. With the legendary goalkeeper’s contract set to expire in 2026, the club faces a massive decision on whether to extend the 39-year-old’s stay. Eberl insists that sentimentality will not dictate the choice, emphasising that the World Cup winner must maintain world-class performance levels to earn a new deal, while also confirming a major defensive renewal to combat transfer market inflation.

