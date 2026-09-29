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Aymeric Laporte reflects on Spain journey after 2026 World Cup win and explains switch from France
Laporte reflects on allegiance switch
Laporte has reflected on his international journey with Spain following their 2026 World Cup triumph, shedding light on the reasons behind his departure from France. The Athletic Club centre-back insisted that his pride in wearing the La Roja shirt goes far beyond silverware after formally switching federations in May 2021. His admissions arrive after establishing himself as an indispensable presence in Spain's backline throughout their victorious global campaign.
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Centre-back highlights deep personal ties
The former Manchester City defender emphasised that his allegiance to Spain stems from close family roots and personal identity rather than chasing trophies. Speaking to Mario Suarez on El camino de Mario, Laporte said: "Winning the World Cup, the Nations League, and the Euros... even if none of that had happened, I would feel the exact same pride. My wife, my family, and my children are from here. I truly identify with Spain."
Reflecting on a naturalisation process that initially stalled before eventually crossing the line, he added: "It was a long process because there had been an initial approach a year and a half or two years earlier that didn't materialise for several reasons. Then we started talking again, and they made it clear they really wanted to count on me. We both agreed it was a unique opportunity that couldn't be passed up."
Deschamps snub triggered international departure
Laporte's decision to switch allegiances came after his international prospects stalled under former France manager Didier Deschamps, despite captaining Les Bleus across several youth levels.
Reflecting on that turning point, he added: "I was born in Agen and lived there until I was 15 before moving to Bilbao. My entire family is French, and in France patriotism runs very deep. I loved France as my first country, but when things like my situation with the national team happen, it forces you to rethink things. Athletic took me in, and this is where I developed the most. The France manager didn't count on me at all, so I made the call to make the switch."
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Seville test awaits world champions
The 32-year-old remains a cornerstone of Luis de la Fuente's defence for Spain's ongoing Nations League campaign. Having played the full 90 minutes in a pulsating 3-2 victory against England at Wembley, the former Al-Nassr defender now turns his attention to Tuesday's clash with Croatia in Seville as the world champions look to preserve their positive momentum.
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