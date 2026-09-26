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Spain never stop: they come from behind to beat England 3-2 at Wembley, Baena and Oyarzabal decisive

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A

Relive the first day of the Nations League with us.

Nations League

England-Spain 2-3

Scorers: 2' Yamal (S), 36' Gordon (E), 40' Kane (E), 61' Baena (S), 74' Oyarzabal (S)

Kane (E) misses a penalty on 53'


La Roja just keep going. England and Spain met at 20.45 on Saturday in London in the opening match of Group 3 in League A of the 2026-2027 Nations League. The world champions came from behind to beat England 3-2, the Three Lions side who finished fourth, in what could have been the final of the 2026 World Cup. Baena and Oyarzabal made the difference off the bench, with Baena scoring one and setting up the other as Spain turned around the goals from Gordon and Kane, after Yamal had given them an early lead following an error from Guehi. The England captain missed a penalty with his side 2-1 up.


Tuchel's side collapsed again after the one against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, despite the backing of 90,000 at Wembley, while La Roja stretched their unbeaten run to more than two years, longer than any other national team.

  • The goals and key moments:

    74' - Spain back in front, Oyarzabal makes it 3-2! Baena has a goal and an assist, one of De La Fuente's winning changes from the bench, just like his centre-forward. The Atletico Madrid talent played a superb pass for Oyarzabal, who then did brilliantly to dink Trafford with a delicate touch for La Roja's comeback.


    61' - Spain level through Baena! The Atletico forward unleashes a clinical right-footed strike from the edge of the area that beats Trafford and makes it 2-2.


    60' - Spain produce a wonderful move: Baena back-heels and combines neatly with Yamal, who goes very close to an equaliser in front of Trafford.


    55' - Kane misses the penalty, off the bar! England's captain slips slightly with his standing foot on a divot. His central right-footed effort sent Simon the wrong way, but the ball crashes against the crossbar.


    53' penalty for England! Rodri challenges Bellingham for the ball. The Spaniard does not touch it, the Real Madrid midfielder makes contact and goes down in the area. Massa does not point to the spot, but VAR calls him over to review the incident and he awards the penalty.


    40' - England turn it around, Kane! The Three Lions recover and flip the game in just four minutes. O'Reilly breaks down the left and crosses for Kane's header, which he directs towards the Spain goal. There is help from Cucurella, who cannot clear it away, only divert it, and a manageable ball slips in behind Simon.


    36' - England level through Gordon! Tuchel's team produce a perfect counter-attack and punish La Roja on the break through the Gordon-Bellingham axis. The former Newcastle man uses a back-heel to start his team-mate's advance and bursts into space, receiving the ball for a run into the open field. His finish is precise too, beating Simon to spark celebrations at Wembley.


    34' - Olmo goes close after a magical piece of play from Yamal: a stunning back-heel frees his team-mate in the area, who drives a right-footed effort across goal from a difficult position and goes close to the target.


    16' - Yamal, the man who decided the last World Cup, is at the heart of it again. He threads a pass that catches out the England defence and sends his team-mate through towards Trafford, who does brilliantly to stop him as he comes out.


    8' - Spain's second is ruled out!Ruiz crosses an inviting ball from deep towards Cubarsí, who cannot get there. The deflection falls to Ferran Torres, who scores but is in an offside position.


    2' - Spain goal, Yamal! La Roja need less than two minutes to break the deadlock at Wembley, and Guehi's mistake is unforgivable. Playing out from the back, the Manchester City centre-back does not spot Lamine Yamal pressing behind him. Yamal steals the ball and races through on Trafford, beating him with a left-footed shot that comes off the inside of the post before going in.

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    The match report:

    England-Spain 2-3

    Scorers: Yamal 2' (S), Gordon 36' (E), Kane 40' (E), Baena 61' (S), Oyarzabal 74' (S)


    ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): Trafford, Quansah, Konsa, Guehi (Branthwaite from 89'), O'Reilly, Andersen, Lewis-Skelly (Garner from 70'), Saka (Gibbs-White from 83'), Bellingham, Gordon (Rogers from 70'), Kane (Calvert-Lewin from 83'). Head coach Tuchel 

    SPAIN (4-2-3-1): Simon, E. Garcia, Cubarsì, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo (Merino from 82'), Williams (Baena from 55'), F. Torres (Oyarzabal from 55'). Head coach De La Fuente


    Booked: O'Reilly (E), Guehi (E)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Bellingham (E), O'Reilly (E), Olmo (S), Baena (S)

    Referee: Massa (ITA)

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