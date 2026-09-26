74' - Spain back in front, Oyarzabal makes it 3-2! Baena has a goal and an assist, one of De La Fuente's winning changes from the bench, just like his centre-forward. The Atletico Madrid talent played a superb pass for Oyarzabal, who then did brilliantly to dink Trafford with a delicate touch for La Roja's comeback.





61' - Spain level through Baena! The Atletico forward unleashes a clinical right-footed strike from the edge of the area that beats Trafford and makes it 2-2.





60' - Spain produce a wonderful move: Baena back-heels and combines neatly with Yamal, who goes very close to an equaliser in front of Trafford.





55' - Kane misses the penalty, off the bar! England's captain slips slightly with his standing foot on a divot. His central right-footed effort sent Simon the wrong way, but the ball crashes against the crossbar.





53' penalty for England! Rodri challenges Bellingham for the ball. The Spaniard does not touch it, the Real Madrid midfielder makes contact and goes down in the area. Massa does not point to the spot, but VAR calls him over to review the incident and he awards the penalty.





40' - England turn it around, Kane! The Three Lions recover and flip the game in just four minutes. O'Reilly breaks down the left and crosses for Kane's header, which he directs towards the Spain goal. There is help from Cucurella, who cannot clear it away, only divert it, and a manageable ball slips in behind Simon.





36' - England level through Gordon! Tuchel's team produce a perfect counter-attack and punish La Roja on the break through the Gordon-Bellingham axis. The former Newcastle man uses a back-heel to start his team-mate's advance and bursts into space, receiving the ball for a run into the open field. His finish is precise too, beating Simon to spark celebrations at Wembley.





34' - Olmo goes close after a magical piece of play from Yamal: a stunning back-heel frees his team-mate in the area, who drives a right-footed effort across goal from a difficult position and goes close to the target.





16' - Yamal, the man who decided the last World Cup, is at the heart of it again. He threads a pass that catches out the England defence and sends his team-mate through towards Trafford, who does brilliantly to stop him as he comes out.





8' - Spain's second is ruled out!Ruiz crosses an inviting ball from deep towards Cubarsí, who cannot get there. The deflection falls to Ferran Torres, who scores but is in an offside position.





2' - Spain goal, Yamal! La Roja need less than two minutes to break the deadlock at Wembley, and Guehi's mistake is unforgivable. Playing out from the back, the Manchester City centre-back does not spot Lamine Yamal pressing behind him. Yamal steals the ball and races through on Trafford, beating him with a left-footed shot that comes off the inside of the post before going in.