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Alisson Becker insists Liverpool and Brazil 'move on' without Mohamed Salah and Neymar as goalkeeper admits he will 'always miss' iconic duo
Anfield custodian embraces changing era
Losing two iconic figures in tandem for club and country has done nothing to dampen Alisson's optimism for the road ahead. Salah formally brought the curtain down on a storied nine-year stay at Anfield in the summer having netted 255 goals, while Neymar called time on his international career following the 2026 World Cup. Although the departures of such pivotal stalwarts leave an undeniable void, the ongoing squad rebuild is viewed as an essential transition into a new era.
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Key talisman discusses dressing room
Both departures deprived Alisson of team-mates who defined an era of silverware and individual brilliance, with Salah securing eight major honours on Merseyside and Neymar cementing his legacy as Brazil's all-time record goalscorer with 80 goals.
Addressing the dawn of life without his two long-time colleagues, Alisson told ESPN Brasil: "Of course, all these players brought and bring great benefits when they play in their clubs or national teams. And while they play, they'll always bring benefit. But it goes on. Brazil, Liverpool."
Confident that both setups can thrive despite shifting personnel, he added: "Liverpool is a great team, we hired new players and already have a very good squad here. Brazil is also still renewing. So things move on."
Fond tributes meet future optimism
While Salah has hit the ground running at Turkish side Trabzonspor with seven goals and three assists, the Reds have found encouragement in their revamped frontline courtesy of Bradley Barcola's Champions League hat-trick in a 6-3 win over LASK and Victor Munoz's arrival from Osasuna.
Acknowledging a natural sense of longing for the golden memories shared with the departed superstars, Alisson said: "Obviously, we have a nostalgic spirit, those who love football have a nostalgic spirit, so they'll always look at the beautiful moments those players gave their fans. And we will always miss them and want to relive those moments."
- Branislav Racko
Merseyside giants navigate testing autumn
Languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table, the overarching challenge for Andoni Iraola's charges is discovering consistency without the talismanic output of Salah. Barcola's clinical edge and Munoz's sharpness will be thoroughly tested across a congested schedule of domestic and continental fixtures. On the international stage, meanwhile, the Selecao must prove their enduring resilience as they embark on their upcoming fixtures shorn of their all-time top scorer.
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