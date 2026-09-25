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WSL

WSL Overview

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27

Bompastor issues UWCL warning for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor has cautioned her squad against underestimating Austria Vienna ahead of Wednesday's European opener. With the Austrian champions arriving in London as fearless debutants playing without pressure, the French manager insisted that the Blues must execute their tactical plan flawlessly to secure vital points at home.

S. BompastorChelsea FC Women
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WSL, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
0
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
1
FT
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
0
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
7
FT
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
1
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
1
FT
Friday 25 September
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Saturday 26 September
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women330011479
W
W
W
2Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women321011297
W
D
W
3Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women32108177
W
W
D
4London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses32017436
W
L
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women32012116
W
W
L
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Women’s Super League match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information and ticket release dates.
Season tickets and individual match tickets are readily available for the majority, if not all, of the Women’s Super League teams, although of course it’s worth purchasing tickets as soon as you can for some of the standout matches during the season involving the big sides and some of the derby encounters.
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

2016Manchester City
2017Chelsea
2017–18Chelsea
2018–19Arsenal
2019–20Chelsea
2020–21Chelsea
2021–22Chelsea
2022–23Chelsea
2023–24Chelsea
2024–25Chelsea