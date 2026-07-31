Real Madrid continue to break records, with their academy "La Fábrica" now proving a major source of financial revenue.
The previous best fell weeks ago. Real surpassed the 102 million euros they banked from selling academy players in the summer of 2017.
Yesterday brought another deal over the line: Gonzalo García's sale to Fulham. The club also made significant progress on a second transfer involving César Palacios, who will join the same English side.
According to "AS", the García and Palacios sales push Los Blancos towards the 200 million barrier from academy departures, roughly double their previous best haul, with more moves still to be settled.
Gonzalo now ranks as the second-biggest sale Real have concluded this summer. As "AS" previously revealed, Valdebebas officials were demanding around 60 million euros for the player, and negotiations proceeded on that basis, pending the official signing.