The 23-year-old was once hailed as a super talent and marked out at Borussia Dortmund as the player of the future, but he failed to spark the hoped-for revival at Borussia Mönchengladbach last season. Is he now set to leave the Bundesliga for good?

According to matching reports from The Athletic and Sky, Racing Strasbourg have registered an interest in Reyna. Talks are said to be under way between the French top-flight club and the attacking midfielder, and in Gladbach they could envisage either a sale or a loan.

For Reyna, it would be another chance for a fresh start at an ambitious club. He hopes to finally show his undoubted potential consistently at the highest level. He has not managed that in recent years despite the acclaim that once surrounded him.

Giovanni Reyna was once regarded as a super talent at BVB

Back in 2019, BVB brought the son of former Bundesliga and US international Claudio Reyna from New York City FC to Dortmund. He was 16 at the time and every door was open to the highly gifted youngster: "The boy is damn good. He could have signed for any club in the world, but in the end he chose Borussia Dortmund," Sebastian Geppert, who recently became Edin Terzic's assistant coach at Athletic Bilbao and previously spent a long time as a youth coach at BVB, was quoted as saying at the time by Transfermarkt.

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Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are also said to have pushed hard for the mega talent from the USA. At New York City FC, he had already been allowed to train with the first team as a 14-year-old, alongside world stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and David Villa. Reyna was particularly full of admiration for Pirlo: "Sometimes his movements look slow, but they are the complete opposite. He has the whole pitch in view and recognises spaces no one else sees. Pirlo is so clever, a visionary. One of the most intelligent players ever to have played," he told Sport Bild in 2020, and he wanted to develop in a similar direction.

Why had he decided against Barca, Real and the rest and for BVB instead? "It was the combination of the outstanding prospects and the ambitions of the club. I saw the best opportunities here to make the leap into professional football – and to do so in a team that has chances in every competition. I wasn't wrong – and that makes me very happy."

Giovanni Reyna caused excitement in Dortmund as a 17-year-old

Early on, the decision really did pay off. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre quickly gave the teenager a chance at the top level, and Reyna took it brilliantly. After only half a year with the Under-19s, he stepped up to the first team at the start of 2020 and made his Bundesliga debut just after turning 17. Shortly afterwards, he truly announced himself in the 3-2 defeat away to Werder Bremen in the DFB Cup: after a casual solo run, he curled a dream strike into the top corner from 16 metres.

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"You can see in training that he has something. Anyone who doesn't see that is blind," said Favre, full of enthusiasm. "He moves properly, he plays properly, and he also defends very, very cleverly. He can score goals, he can play the final pass. At 17, he's doing that really very well. If he keeps playing like this, he'll make his way."

That was around six and a half years ago now. The 23-year-old is still a long way from the level many predicted for him back then. Injuries have undoubtedly played their part. Reyna had a good first full professional season in 2020/21 and established himself as a regular for BVB at 17/18 years of age.

Giovanni Reyna's loan move to Nottingham went wrong

Then the injury problems started in the following campaign. At times he was out for months, never really found a rhythm and those flashes of brilliance became rarer and rarer. A loan move to Nottingham Forest at the start of 2024 was meant to turn things around, but it changed little because Reyna was only rarely given a chance in the Premier League.

Once he returned to Dortmund, his body let him down again for weeks and, in an altogether difficult 2024/25 season for BVB, he rarely got beyond brief substitute appearances. Because the outlook was not especially rosy and he saw his participation in the home World Cup with the USA at risk, Reyna said goodbye to Dortmund last summer after six years. Gladbach put €4 million on the table in transfer fee, and with the Foals the midfielder finally wanted to rediscover his game.

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At least he did make the USA's World Cup squad, played at the home tournament and even produced a highlight with his eye-catching outside-of-the-boot goal in the 4-1 opening win over Paraguay. Yet from Reyna's point of view, the World Cup was no more really good than the past year in Gladbach. Muscular niggles remained his constant companion, and he could not establish himself sustainably as a regular starter. In purely numerical terms, he managed only one goal and one assist from 20 appearances in all competitions. It is therefore hardly surprising that the Foals do not seem especially attached to Reyna.

Giovanni Reyna to Strasbourg? It would be an exciting move

As Sport Bild reported in June, the American still does not play any especially major role in the plans of coach Eugen Polanski. Accordingly, Gladbach could even be prepared to let Reyna go for less than the €4 million they transferred to Dortmund 12 months ago.

That means Strasbourg could potentially land Reyna for a minimal fee. The French club finished eighth in last season's Ligue 1, and Reyna would join a technically strong attack around Paraguay international Julio Enciso where he could certainly bring his strengths to bear. He showed promising signs in the closing stages of last season at Gladbach and, if he stays fit, he certainly has the potential to get his career back on track in Strasbourg. In a new environment and a new league, he also would not constantly be confronted, as he recently was in the Bundesliga, with the label of the former super talent who cannot fulfil expectations attached to his name. It would be an exciting move.