Marcelino began his coaching career four years after retiring, at just 32, in the lower divisions of Spanish football. He started with Deportivo Lealtad before returning to where it had all begun, this time as coach of the Sporting Gijon reserve team.

Two years with the reserves followed, from 2001 to 2003. He then took the manager's seat with the first team between 2002 and 2005, but promotion to the Spanish league eluded him.

What he could not achieve with Gijon, he delivered at Recreativo Huelva. Marcelino took charge in 2005 and won promotion in his first season, then finished eighth in La Liga the following campaign.

No Recreativo side had ever finished higher in the Spanish league. The achievement earned Marcelino the award for best coach in the competition for the first time in his career.

A new challenge beckoned at Racing after that historic run with Recreativo. In a single season he steered them to sixth in the Spanish league, their best finish in the competition's history, and into the UEFA Cup.

The travels continued, this time to Real Zaragoza in the second division. Marcelino guided the team to promotion to La Liga and picked up the award for best coach in the competition.

Around 10 years later, in 2019, he claimed the award for best coach in the Spanish league once more, after leading Valencia to the Copa del Rey title.