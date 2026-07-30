Vitor Pereira was the first man to walk away from the Al-Ahli job, quitting after a single season in 2013-2014. Ironically, the Portuguese is now one of the candidates to succeed Jaissle.

When the 2013-2014 season ended, Pereira still had another year left on his Al-Ahli contract. The Saudi club wanted him to stay, even after he asked for double his salary, as their president at the time, Prince Fahd bin Khalid, admitted.

Pereira had guided Al-Ahli to third in the Saudi league and reached the final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. A 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab followed, and the criticism that came his way after that match was fierce.

Some believed that backlash was the real reason behind his exit. Pereira insisted otherwise, pointing to personal circumstances back home in Portugal that forced him out despite his wish to stay with "Al-Raqi".

Pereira did not take another job until January 2015, when he joined Olympiacos. From there he embarked on a long journey through Fenerbahce, 1860 Munich, Shanghai, Corinthians, Flamengo, Al-Shabab, Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest.

His return to the Roshn league at the start of 2024 with Al-Shabab proved brief. He left at the end of that same year for the very reasons Jaissle did, tempted by an offer to work in the English league with Wolverhampton.

Now the Portuguese coach's name is linked with another Roshn league return next season. He has been nominated to take over Al-Hilal from Italian Simone Inzaghi, and he has also entered Al-Ahli's thinking as a possible successor to Jaissle.