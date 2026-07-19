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Sirius Overview
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July 2026
19 Jul
Allsvenskan
Elfsborg
ELF
1
Sirius
SIR
3
FT
26 Jul
Allsvenskan
Sirius
SIR
IFK Goeteborg
GOT
08:00
August 2026
03 Aug
Allsvenskan
Halmstads BK
HAL
Sirius
SIR
13:00
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Standings
Allsvenskan
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
1
Sirius
13
11
2
0
36
16
20
35
W
W
D
W
W
2
Hammarby
14
8
2
4
32
14
18
26
W
W
W
L
L
3
Haecken
13
6
5
2
27
22
5
23
W
L
L
W
D
4
Vaesteraas SK
14
6
4
4
24
23
1
22
W
D
W
W
L
5
AIK
13
6
3
4
18
18
0
21
W
W
W
L
W
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