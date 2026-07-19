Sirius

Sirius Overview

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July 2026
Allsvenskan
Elfsborg badge
Elfsborg
ELF
1
Sirius badge
Sirius
SIR
3
FT
Allsvenskan
Sirius badge
Sirius
SIR
IFK Goeteborg badge
IFK Goeteborg
GOT
August 2026
Allsvenskan
Halmstads BK badge
Halmstads BK
HAL
Sirius badge
Sirius
SIR
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Standings

Allsvenskan crestAllsvenskan

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Sirius crestSirius13112036162035
W
W
D
W
W
2Hammarby crestHammarby1482432141826
W
W
W
L
L
3Haecken crestHaecken136522722523
W
L
L
W
D
4Vaesteraas SK crestVaesteraas SK146442423122
W
D
W
W
L
5AIK crestAIK136341818021
W
W
W
L
W
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