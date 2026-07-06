World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at Jul 7, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Switzerland vs Colombia is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One are also listed options. The full breakdown of TV channels and live stream services is below.

Switzerland and Colombia meet at BC Place in Vancouver on July 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, with a quarter-final place at stake for both nations.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland arrive on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32, a result that extended an unbeaten run stretching back to their opening group game. They topped Group B with seven points, recovering sharply from an opening 1-1 draw against Qatar to thrash Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and edge Canada 2-1.

Colombia have been one of the tournament's most defensively formidable sides. Néstor Lorenzo's team won Group K without conceding a single goal across three group matches, then ground out a 1-0 victory over Ghana in the Round of 32 through a Jhon Arias strike. They arrive in Vancouver unbeaten in five World Cup matches.

The Swiss will lean on the midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler, with 20-year-old Johan Manzambi providing forward momentum behind Breel Embolo. Colombia suffered a significant blow when striker Jhon Córdoba was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained against Ghana. Luis Suárez is expected to step into the starting line-up in his place.

Luis Díaz's pace and directness on the left flank represents Colombia's primary attacking threat, and Switzerland's defensive shape will face a genuine examination keeping him quiet. For the Swiss, Embolo's physical presence and movement in behind will test a Colombian backline that has kept three consecutive clean sheets.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Switzerland vs Colombia, the TV channels, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo also has no confirmed suspension concerns listed at this stage. His projected XI reads: Camilo Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Algeria on July 3 in the Round of 32, and before that they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing performance of the tournament. They also edged Canada 2-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored ten goals and conceded three.

Colombia's last five results read W-D-W-W-W. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Ghana on July 4, secured by a Jhon Arias goal. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Portugal, beat DR Congo 1-0, and opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-3 win over Uzbekistan. Colombia arrive in the Round of 16 having kept three consecutive clean sheets and conceding just once across their five World Cup matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two nations came in a friendly on March 25, 2007, when Colombia beat Switzerland 3-1. That result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head data between the two sides.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: