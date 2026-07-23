Marbella FC Overview

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EPL pre-season wonderkids GFX

10 wonderkids to watch as EPL clubs kick off pre-season

With the new Premier League season now less than a month away from kicking off on August 21, pre-season friendlies are about to get into full swing as the majority of clubs jet off around the globe to ensure the best possible preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. However, due to the World Cup, a number of squads are far from full strength as those who reached the knockout rounds in North America enjoy some belated time off, creating opportunities for others to stake their claim for greater roles over the next 10 months.

AnalysisPremier League
Christos Tzolis Arsenal GFX

Arsenal must pray Tzolis learned from Norwich nightmare

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionArsenal
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Standings

Segunda Federacion crestSegunda Federacion

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Las Palmas B crestLas Palmas B00000000
11Linares Deportivo crestLinares Deportivo00000000
12Marbella FC crestMarbella FC00000000
13Mijas-Las Lagunas crestMijas-Las Lagunas00000000
14Recreativo Huelva crestRecreativo Huelva00000000
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