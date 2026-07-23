LKS Lomza Overview

Can Carrick achieve Utd first since Fergie? Longevity prediction

Michael Carrick has become the latest manager to take on the challenge of rekindling former glories at Manchester United, but can he achieve a first since Sir Alex Ferguson? The Red Devils have failed to capture the Premier League title after bidding farewell to the iconic Scot, and have also found stability in the dugout hard to come by. Mikael Silvestre has told GOAL that the next man up is capable of enjoying a rare form of longevity.