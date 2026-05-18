British Virgin Islands Overview

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Arsenal v Everton - Barclays Women's Super League

Blackstenius late show lifts Arsenal past Everton

Stina Blackstenius was the late hero as Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Women's Super League. Scoring deep into stoppage time, the Swedish striker broke the deadlock to help the Gunners reach 48 points. They now leapfrog rivals Chelsea, who sit on 46 points, boosting their Champions League hopes behind title winners Manchester City heading into the final game of the season.

Arsenal WomenS. Blackstenius
WSL Asian Cup AFCON GFX

RANKED: How the Asian Cup will effect WSL clubs

The Women's Asian Cup began on March 1, kickstarting a month that was set to see two of the major tournaments in the women's game take place, with the Africa Cup of Nations to follow on March 17. Incredibly, the latter was postponed just 12 days before it was due to start, but the impact the Asian Cup will have on the continuing club competitions will still be fascinating, as teams across the women's game say goodbye to some of their best players for a few weeks.

AnalysisWSL
Leah Williamson

Arsenal star Williamson returns for first time since Euro 2025

Arsenal captain Leah Williamson returned to action for the first time in four months following a knee injury. The 28-year-old sustained the issue during the Lionesses' Euro 2025 final triumph over Spain and has not featured since then. However, she is back playing after coming off the bench in the Gunners' 3-1 Women's Super League win at Everton on Saturday.

L. WilliamsonArsenal Women
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-CHELSEA-PARIS FC

Sonia Bompastor rues 'really frustrating' Everton loss

Sonia Bompastor has rued Chelsea's 'frustrating' loss to Everton on Sunday, a result that leaves the club falling behind Manchester City in the WSL title race. Chelsea have now failed to win their last three league matches following a 1-0 home defeat, despite dominating at Kingsmeadow as the Blues again failed to find the breakthrough as they fell to a narrow loss.

Chelsea FC WomenWSL
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June 2026
Friendlies
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Standings

Brisbane Capital League crestBrisbane Capital League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Cumberland United crestCumberland United125161918116
W
W
L
L
L
9Adelaide Cobras crestAdelaide Cobras124081824-612
L
L
L
L
L
10South Adelaide crestSouth Adelaide123271332-1911
D
D
W
L
W
11Eastern United FC crestEastern United FC122281430-168
D
L
L
D
W
12Salisbury United crestSalisbury United122191226-147
L
W
L
L
L
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