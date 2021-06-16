Watford

Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Hornets finished second in the Championship in the 2020-21 season and will get the new Premier League campaign under way against Aston Villa

Watford will mark their return to the Premier League with a home fixture against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Hornets were the runners-up in the Championship in the 2020-21 season to earn promotion to the top flight, where they will be hoping to avoid relegation and an immediate return to the second tier.

Xisco Munoz's side will have a number of London derbies to look forward to in the new campaign, starting with an away clash against Tottenham on August 28.

A difficult run of fixtures in November, meanwhile, sees Watford take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in consecutive matches.

The Hornets then take on Premier League champions Manchester City on December 4.

Watford conclude their season with an away fixture at Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on May 22, by which point their supporters will undoubtedly be hoping they'll be safe of the relegation places.

Watford Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa
21/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Watford
28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
11/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton
18/09/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
25/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United
02/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Watford
16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
23/10/2021 15:00 Everton v Watford
30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton
06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford
20/11/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester United
27/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Watford
30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea
04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford
14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford
18/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
26/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford
28/12/2021 15:00 Watford v West Ham United
01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
15/01/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
22/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
08/02/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Watford
12/02/2022 15:00 Watford v Brighton
19/02/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Watford
26/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Watford
05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford
19/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Everton
02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
09/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Leeds United
16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford
23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley
07/05/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
15/05/2022 15:00 Watford v Leicester City
22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford

