Stephen Darwin

Senior editor

Stephen has been following football for as long as he can remember, playing at a semi-professional level before pursuing a career in sports journalism. He received a BA (Honours) degree from the University of Huddersfield in 2008 and has been working for GOAL since 2009. He was a ball boy at the 2002 Champions League final in Glasgow but sadly didn't witness Zinedine Zidane's iconic volley as he was already in the changing room getting ready for the second half. Never mention it to him.