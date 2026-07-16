Thomas Tuchel '100%' committed to leading England into Euro 2028 as he highlights 'big problem' to fix after World Cup heartbreak

In the immediate aftermath of England’s painful 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday night, questions were inevitably raised about the future of the managerial hotseat. However, Tuchel, who signed a new contract in February to cover the next two years to solidify his position, has left no room for ambiguity regarding his desire to continue the project through to the next European Championship, where England will look to clinch the title for the first time after finishing as runners-up in the last two editions.

When asked if he still has the hunger to lead the side into Euro 2028, Tuchel was emphatic in his response. “100 per cent,” the former Chelsea boss told reporters. “There is still enough to improve, and I am more than happy to do that.” Despite the Three Lions surrendering a 1-0 lead against Argentina with just five minutes remaining, the FA remains firmly behind their man ahead of England's third-place playoff clash with France, with chief executive Mark Bullingham confirming on LinkedIn that “Thomas and the coaches will raise everyone for that and then lead us into qualification for our home Euros in 2028.”