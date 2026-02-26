Goal.com
Khaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

  1. Real Madrid C.F. v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    Real MadridChampions League

    Real Madrid ban fan for Nazi salute

    Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Benfica, progressing 3-1 on aggregate. However, the celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu have been heavily dampened by a disgraceful incident involving a supporter that was broadcast to millions watching around the world. The club moved swiftly to address the situation, confirming that a fan was identified and removed from the premises after being caught on television cameras performing a Nazi salute.

  2. FBL-KSA-NASSR-AHLIAFP
    C. RonaldoI. Toney

    Toney warns Ronaldo in Saudi Golden Boot race

    Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on footballing immortality once again, but England international Ivan Toney is stood firmly in his path. The Portuguese icon entered the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League campaign looking to build on a period of unprecedented dominance, having secured consecutive Golden Boot awards since his arrival in the Middle East. Ronaldo’s goal-scoring exploits saw him hammer home 35 goals in 31 league appearances during the 2023–24 season, a feat he followed up with another impressive 25-goal haul last term. With 21 goals from as many games in the current campaign, he will be confident of taking the crown once again despite Toney's exploits.

  3. Altay Bayindir Manchester United 2025-26Getty
    Manchester UnitedA. Bayindir

    Man Utd agree deal with Turkish giants to sell goalkeeper

    Manchester United are reportedly ready to sanction the departure of Altay Bayindir this summer as the club continue their aggressive strategy to streamline the first-team squad. The Turkish international, who arrived at Old Trafford with high hopes of challenging for the number one spot, is set to return to his homeland after struggling to break into Michael Carrick’s starting XI. According to the latest reports coming out of Turkey, the Red Devils have reached a formal agreement with Super Lig giants Besiktas to offload the goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window, marking a significant step in United's mission to reduce their bloated wage bill and recoup funds for future reinforcements.

  4. Boca Juniors v Racing Club - Torneo Apertura 2026Getty Images Sport
    E. CavaniBoca Juniors

    Cavani told to retire after Boca boos

    Edinson Cavani has been a name synonymous with elite goalscoring for over a decade, but the sun may finally be setting on one of the most prolific careers in modern football. The 39-year-old, currently plying his trade with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, has been hit with a blunt ultimatum to hang up his boots. Once the darling of Old Trafford and a hero in Naples and Paris, the Uruguayan is now finding the twilight of his career increasingly arduous as form and fitness continue to fail him in South America.

  5. Juventus v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    V. OsimhenGalatasaray

    Osimhen wary of Liverpool 'revenge' in UCL draw

    Victor Osimhen has admitted that a potential Champions League round-of-16 showdown with Liverpool would feel "like revenge" for the Premier League giants. The Nigerian superstar was the hero once again for Galatasaray on Wednesday as the Turkish champions navigated a rollercoaster play-off tie against Juventus to secure their place in Friday’s highly anticipated knockout stage draw.

  6. Real Madrid C.F. v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    A. TchouameniReal Madrid

    Real Madrid win dedicated to 'everyone who stands against racism'

    Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Benfica on Wednesday, but the post-match talk was dominated by a powerful message of defiance. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni insisted that the 3-1 aggregate win represented "a victory for everyone who stands against racism" following the ugly incidents that marred the first leg of the tie. The build-up to the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu was overshadowed by allegations that star forward Vinícius Jr had been racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the first encounter, an act that led to a one-match ban for the Argentine youngster.

  7. FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BENFICAAFP
    Real MadridChampions League

    Arbeloa reacts to Man City possibility after Real Madrid see off Benfica

    Alvaro Arbeloa was in a reflective mood at the Santiago Bernabéu after guiding Real Madrid into the Champions League round of 16 following a hard-fought victory over Benfica. The former Madrid defender, now leading the Spanish giants from the dugout, oversaw a mature performance as his side secured a 2-1 win on the night, progressing with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline. Despite the celebrations in the capital, the focus quickly shifted to the potential heavyweights awaiting them in the next phase, with a familiar English opponent looming large in the mind of the Madrid head coach.

  8. FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaRaphinha

    Raphinha: Barca can sink Atletico

    Barcelona winger Raphinha has sounded a defiant battle cry as the Catalan giants face the monumental task of overturning a four-goal deficit in the Copa del Rey. Following a bruising 4-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano in the first leg of the semi-finals, many have written off the Blaugrana's chances of defending their domestic cup crown. However, the Brazilian international remains steadfast in his belief that Camp Nou could witness one of the competition's greatest-ever turnarounds.

  9. Genoa CFC v Torino FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    TorinoSerie A

    Torino fans dump manure in Cairo protest

    The atmosphere at Torino has reached a toxic breaking point, as disgruntled supporters took extreme measures to voice their anger following the club’s latest Serie A disaster. A group of fans arrived at the club's training complex to deliver a pungent message to the hierarchy. The protest comes at a time of deep instability for the Granata, who find themselves flirting with catastrophe in the bottom half of the table.

  10. Manchester United v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    AmadManchester United

    📽️ | Amad names world's best & PL GOATs

    Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has offered a fascinating insight into his footballing tastes, singling out a former rival as one of the most exciting talents in world football. The Ivorian youngster, who has become an increasingly influential figure at Old Trafford, sat down to discuss the players he admires most across the global game and those who defined the Premier League for him. In a series of quickfire questions, the 23-year-old was asked to identify the stars who currently capture his imagination.

  1. TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST HAMAFP
    ChelseaWest Ham

    FA punishes Chelsea and West Ham after melee

    The Football Association has officially handed out punishments to both Chelsea and West Ham United following an aggressive multi-player confrontation during their recent Premier League London derby. Tensions reached a breaking point at Stamford Bridge in a match that was already high on intensity, leading to scenes that the governing body deemed a bridge too far for professional conduct. The incident has resulted in significant financial hits for both capital clubs as the FA looks to crack down on mass confrontations.

  2. Swansea City v Preston North End - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
    SwanseaChampionship

    Snoop visit leaves Swansea tunnel 'smelling of weed'

    The Championship is no stranger to glitz and glamour in the modern era, but the Swansea.com Stadium reached new heights of celebrity culture on Tuesday night. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg made his long-awaited maiden appearance at the home of Swansea City, the club where he holds a minority stake alongside television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric. While the Jack Army welcomed the rapper with a sell-out crowd and swirling white towels, the visiting camp noticed a very specific change to the typical matchday atmosphere in South Wales.

  3. GFX Tom Brady Gianni InfantinoGetty/GOAL
    World CupUSA

    'A man of the people' - Brady praises Infantino for World Cup changes

    NFL icon Tom Brady has delivered a glowing assessment of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, crediting the administrator's "tremendous leadership" for the evolving landscape of global football. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has become an increasingly prominent figure in the soccer world. Having taken a minority stake in Birmingham City and recently visited AC Milan to link up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Brady is now lending his significant cultural weight to the build-up for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

  4. CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Dugarry: If Real don't want Mbappe, send him back

    Kylian Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth, but France legend Christophe Dugarry believes the criticism directed at the forward has reached levels of absurdity. Since his high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has found himself under the microscope as Los Blancos struggle for consistent form. However, Dugarry has leaped to the defence of his compatriot, suggesting that the finger-pointing at the superstar is a convenient distraction from deeper issues within the squad.

  5. Manchester City v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
    O. MarmoushJ. Alvarez

    Barca eye Man City star as Alvarez alternative

    Barcelona’s recruitment drive continues at a relentless pace despite the looming presidential elections. Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have already reached a consensus on which positions need strengthening for next season, and the acquisition of a marquee centre-forward has been marked as the club's top strategic priority. While the Blaugrana hierarchy are fully aware that the market for elite 'number nines' will be incredibly tight this summer due to a lack of available talent and inflated price tags, they remain determined to find the right profile to lead their line.

  6. GFX Vinicius Jr Lucas PaquetaGetty/GOAL
    Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid

    Paqueta urges Vini Jr to join Flamengo amid racism row

    The bond between former teammates Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior remains unbreakable, and the current Flamengo midfielder has made no secret of his desire to see the Real Madrid superstar back at the Maracana. Following the latest instance of alleged racial abuse directed at Vinicius during last week's Champions League clash against Benfica, Paqueta has publicly offered his "total support" to his close friend. While the winger continues to battle prejudice in Europe, his former partner in crime believes the time is approaching for them to fulfil a long-standing pact to dominate South American football together once again.

  7. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarBrazil

    Ancelotti won't call up Neymar

    The anticipation surrounding Neymar’s return to the Brazil setup has reached a fever pitch following Santos' recent exit from the Campeonato Paulista. Despite the heavy scrutiny on the No. 10’s performance during the disappointing loss to Novorizontino, it appears that the result has not altered the long-term blueprint held by the national team’s coaching staff. Carlo Ancelotti is looking towards the future, and for now, that future does not involve a rushed recall for the country's all-time leading goalscorer.