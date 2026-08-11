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Arsenal target Barcelona defender Jules Kounde after missing out on Ezri Konsa
Arsenal eye Barcelona defender
Arsenal are actively monitoring the situation of Blaugrana defender Kounde as they look to strengthen their backline, as per Sport. The Premier League side are closely tracking the versatile Frenchman during the crucial final days of the transfer window.
Barcelona are currently focusing on balancing their books to generate essential salary cap space. Following the departure of Ronald Araujo and the impending €40 million sale of Marc Casado, the Catalan giants remain open to further outgoings. Should a substantial offer arrive, Barcelona would reportedly be willing to part ways with Kounde. The defender has already reported for pre-season training, but his long-term future at the club remains increasingly uncertain.
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Arteta seeks defensive reinforcements
Arteta is a keen admirer of Kounde's versatility. The Spanish coach is actively searching for a hybrid defender capable of operating comfortably at both centre-back and right-back. The Gunners have been forced into the market following a series of serious defensive setbacks. Key centre-back William Saliba is currently sidelined with an indefinite back injury ahead of the new campaign.
Furthermore, Jurrien Timber continues to struggle with a chronic groin issue that heavily limits his playing time. Arteta views Kounde as the perfect tactical profile to provide much-needed quality and depth to his depleted squad.
Priced out of Konsa move
Arsenal initially identified Aston Villa defender Konsa as their primary defensive target for the summer window. However, the Birmingham club demanded a fee in excess of €75m for the England international.
The Gunners deemed that valuation completely out of the market and have subsequently turned their full attention to Kounde. While the Frenchman recently signed a new contract, his status at Barcelona has significantly shifted under new head coach Hansi Flick. Kounde is no longer considered a strategic untouchable in Catalonia. Flick is reportedly planning to start Eric Garcia ahead of the former Sevilla star on the right side of the defence this season.
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What's next for Kounde?
Kounde is scheduled to hold a crucial face-to-face meeting with Flick to definitively clarify his immediate future. Barcelona are prepared to accept a lucrative proposal, which would allow them to invest in a top-level replacement. Flick is confident in his defensive options, with Joao Cancelo's imminent arrival set to cover the left flank alongside Alejandro Balde. On the right, Garcia and highly-rated youngster Xavi Espart have firmly convinced the German manager.
The decision ultimately rests with Kounde, whose current contract runs until 2030. While Arsenal lead the pursuit, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the defender's situation.
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