Ronald Araujo reveals the reason behind choosing his Liverpool shirt number after Barcelona loan move

Araujo has opened up about the spiritual and professional reasons that led him to select the number 33 shirt at Anfield. The decision to take the number was not a random one for Araujo. The defender explained that the number holds a deep connection to his early days in the sport and his religious convictions.

"It’s a number that I like, it’s a number that is special to me. Funnily enough, way back when I made my debut as a professional, that was the number that I was wearing back then," Araujo revealed.

"But it has a personal meaning for me as well, it has a meaning which is all to do with my faith and my relationship with Jesus and God and religion. It’s a subject I spoke about and had a good conversation with my friends, my family, my partner and my parents. It’s a number I’m very pleased on a number of levels to be wearing."