Barcelona demand €40m for midfield star as Al-Hilal circle

Casado's long-term future at Barcelona remains uncertain as the summer transfer window progresses. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have officially stepped forward to secure the 22-year-old midfielder's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants rejected an initial offer from Al-Hilal in July.

Since that opening bid was dismissed, negotiations between the two clubs have stalled significantly. The proposed transfer is currently far from completion. Both parties must now work to find common ground if the young Spaniard is to leave the club this summer.