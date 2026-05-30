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Stephen Darwin

BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool to part ways with immediate effect

Liverpool
A. Slot
Premier League

Arne Slot is to leave Liverpool with immediate effect, according to reports. The Reds manager, who has been under intense pressure after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, will depart the club, with Andoni Iraola having been tipped as his replacement.

More follows...

  • Slot to leave Liverpool

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made the decision to part company with Slot after a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw the Merseysiders narrowly secure their place in the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League table.



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  • Iraola the strong favourite to replace Slot

    Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is now expected to be the front-runner to replace Slot in the Anfield dugout. The Spaniard has enhanced his reputation significantly during his time in charge of the Cherries, assembling a competitive squad that achieved a remarkable sixth-placed finish, improving on an already-impressive ninth place achieved in 2024-25.

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