'Sh*t! Am I going to be treated like Beckham?' - David Seaman opens up on fears of severe backlash after Ronaldinho free-kick goal at 2002 World Cup

Seaman was caught out by Barcelona icon Ronaldinho at the tournament in Japan and South Korea, with his effort from distance ending up in the back of the net to give Brazil a 2-1 lead. The Three Lions failed to find an equaliser, resulting in them exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage, leading the former Gunners No.1 to wonder about the reception he'd receive upon his return to England.

Indeed, Beckham was completely vilified by the press, as well a significant number of England fans, for his part in the country's loss to Argentina back in 1998. His red card for petulantly swiping his leg at Simeone led to an often unacceptable outpouring of abuse that severely impacted the former Manchester United winger and his family.

After being asked by Adebayo Akinfenwa about that Ronaldinho free-kick, Seaman admits he thought about Beckham and the backlash that might be about to follow: "He scores that goal and we've still got half an hour left. And it's the knockout stage now. I'm on the pitch thinking to myself: 'Sh*t, if the scoreline stays like this, am I going to get treated like Beckham did in '98?'

"Those sort of things are going through your mind. When the stakes are that high... in the end I was okay, alright, we lost 2-1, that goal cost us but then when I got home, we landed at Heathrow and there were a lot of England fans and they all just started singing my name. Thank God for that."

Asked whether Ronaldinho meant to shoot at goal from that distance, Seaman added: "I was told straight after the game that he didn't [mean it], by Gilberto Silva. But it doesn't matter. It still went in. I've been told so many times that he didn't [mean it].

"What was funny, we were playing Soccer Aid [in 2016] and he was playing for the Rest of the World, and he got a free-kick in a similar sort of position and I just walked back to the goal and stood and pointed at that top corner. 'Go on then, see if you can do it again!' And he was laughing his head off."