Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Write off Cole Palmer at your peril! Ice-cold England forward shuts up critics with devastating reminder of his class

Wolves started on the front foot but found themselves behind as Matt Doherty clumsily tripped Joao Pedro in the box to allow Palmer to slot home his first from the spot, cupping his ears as he wheeled away in celebration.

The former Manchester City winger was at it again as he scored his second penalty after 35 minutes, sending Jose Sa the wrong way. And the Palmer show continued minutes later as he smashed into the roof of the net to complete his hat-trick, emphatically arriving onto Marc Cucurella's precise cut-back.

The hosts pulled one back early on in the second half courtesy of Tolu Arokodare's spin and strike but the damage had long been done, with Rosenior's men managing to keep pace with Manchester United in the race to finish in the top four.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Molineux...