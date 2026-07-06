Tottenham Hotspur
Summary

Tottenham are in the middle of the most ambitious summer rebuild in their recent history, and the pace of their transfer activity signals a club determined to move on quickly from a difficult Premier League season that ended with them in 17th place.

The headline move is the £100 million signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, confirmed this week and reported by GOAL. The Italy international becomes the most expensive Italian player in history and the club's new record signing, overtaking the £85 million deal for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes that was completed just days earlier. Both arrivals point to a wholesale midfield rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi, who played a personal role in convincing Tonali to choose Spurs over Manchester City. Tonali cited De Zerbi's influence and family reasons as the key factors behind his decision.

The outgoings are also shaping the squad's direction. Tottenham have decided against triggering the purchase option on Joao Palhinha, who returns to Bayern Munich after his loan spell. Teenage defender Luka Vuskovic has also departed, joining Brighton in a deal worth up to £50 million, with Spurs retaining a sell-on clause.

Attention is already turning to further additions. De Zerbi is reportedly targeting Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, while Tottenham have also been offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan. With a pre-season friendly against Milton Keynes Dons scheduled for July 22, De Zerbi will soon have the chance to begin integrating his new signings.

Generated by

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Tonali Italia Galles

Tonali explains 'magic' behind £100m Tottenham transfer

Tottenham have shattered their club transfer record to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal that could eventually reach £100 million ($133m). The Italy international arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a marquee addition for Roberto De Zerbi, who has been fundamental in convincing his compatriot to make the move south.

S. TonaliNewcastle United
Sandro Tonali Tottenham GFX

Spurs spending £100m on Tonali shows market has gone mad

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionS. Tonali
Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026

Terry claims Trent wouldn't have been berated like Spence

Former England captain John Terry has questioned Thomas Tuchel's managerial approach following his intense touchline treatment of Djed Spence at the World Cup. The Chelsea legend suggested that the German tactician alters his confrontational behaviour depending on the stature of the player involved.

D. SpenceJ. Terry
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Spurs refuse to trigger Palhinha purchase option

Tottenham Hotspur have decided against signing Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal after his loan spell, with the Portugal midfielder now set to return to Bayern Munich. Spurs have shifted their focus after major investment in midfield, while Palhinha's long-term future in Germany remains uncertain.

TransfersJ. Palhinha
Rafael Leao Milan 2026

Tottenham offered Leao transfer

Tottenham have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Rafael Leao after new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim deemed the winger surplus to requirements. The Italian club are eager to find a buyer for the Portuguese attacker this summer, potentially paving the way for a blockbuster Premier League move.

TransfersR. Leao
More
July 2026
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
More

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
More

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Messico - Inghilterra: El Tri punta a rivivere le imprese del '70 e dell'86
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal