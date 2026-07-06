Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Tottenham are in the middle of the most ambitious summer rebuild in their recent history, and the pace of their transfer activity signals a club determined to move on quickly from a difficult Premier League season that ended with them in 17th place.

The headline move is the £100 million signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, confirmed this week and reported by GOAL. The Italy international becomes the most expensive Italian player in history and the club's new record signing, overtaking the £85 million deal for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes that was completed just days earlier. Both arrivals point to a wholesale midfield rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi, who played a personal role in convincing Tonali to choose Spurs over Manchester City. Tonali cited De Zerbi's influence and family reasons as the key factors behind his decision.

The outgoings are also shaping the squad's direction. Tottenham have decided against triggering the purchase option on Joao Palhinha, who returns to Bayern Munich after his loan spell. Teenage defender Luka Vuskovic has also departed, joining Brighton in a deal worth up to £50 million, with Spurs retaining a sell-on clause.

Attention is already turning to further additions. De Zerbi is reportedly targeting Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, while Tottenham have also been offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan. With a pre-season friendly against Milton Keynes Dons scheduled for July 22, De Zerbi will soon have the chance to begin integrating his new signings.