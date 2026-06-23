Tottenham contact Real Madrid over potential transfer deal for player not in Jose Mourinho's plans

Tottenham are firmly in the hunt for Real Madrid youngster Mastantuono as they look to bolster their creative options. The 18-year-old, who arrived in the Spanish capital with a reputation as one of South America's most exciting prospects, is expected to be sanctioned for a loan move to continue his development away from Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sport, Spurs will have to fight off significant interest from across Europe to land the teenager. Reports suggest that a total of nine clubs are tracking the playmaker, including Italian giants Inter and Juventus, as well as Portuguese sides Porto, Benfica, and Sporting CP. Villarreal, Rennes, and a potential return to River Plate are also cited as possible destinations for the highly-rated starlet.



