Tottenham confident of winning £80m Mateus Fernandes race as Man Utd may back out

Tottenham have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Fernandes this summer, looking to capitalise on West Ham suffering relegation from the Premier League. According to a report by The Times, Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United in the transfer battle, with club chiefs confident that their rivals will walk away if the asking price climbs too high.

West Ham are demanding a fee in the region of £80 million for Fernandes, who joined them from Southampton last August for €44 million. While Manchester United have long identified the 21-year-old as a primary midfield target, they are determined to avoid a bidding war, identical to their stance regarding Nottingham Forest player Elliot Anderson.



