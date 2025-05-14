Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Palmeiras' Estevao Willian and the group of players who have something to prove at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Who are the players that have something to prove at the Club World Cup this summer? GOAL takes a look at the list with the most on the line

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is now less than a month away. A revamped format featuring 32 teams in an expanded World Cup-style Group Stage followed by single-elimination knockout rounds, the competition is being slated to be absolutely blockbuster. The competition will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT.

Teams from six of the world's continents from Real Madrid to Inter Miami, to Mamelodi Sundowns, Boca Juniors and Urawa Red Diamonds will be fighting for the glory of the Club World Cup title. Within those 32 teams, though, are a group of players who are out to prove themselves. For one reason or another, there are individuals who have a lot on the line this summer.

Los Blancos' stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham need to have productive tournaments following underwhelming domestic campaigns, while someone like Lionel Messi has the hope of both a club and a league resting on his shoulders. Then, there's players like Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, who is looking to perform well to earn a big-money move in the transfer window this summer. How could you forget a player like Estevao, too? Could this be his announcement to the world saying he's finally arrived?

GOAL takes a look at this group and more, with the 13 players with the most on the line this summer as FIFA's marquee event is now just one month away from kicking off.