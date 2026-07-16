AFP
Thomas Tuchel '100%' committed to leading England into Euro 2028 as he highlights 'big problem' to fix after World Cup heartbreak
Tuchel targets Euro 2028 glory
In the immediate aftermath of England’s painful 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday night, questions were inevitably raised about the future of the managerial hotseat. However, Tuchel, who signed a new contract in February to cover the next two years to solidify his position, has left no room for ambiguity regarding his desire to continue the project through to the next European Championship, where England will look to clinch the title for the first time after finishing as runners-up in the last two editions.
When asked if he still has the hunger to lead the side into Euro 2028, Tuchel was emphatic in his response. “100 per cent,” the former Chelsea boss told reporters. “There is still enough to improve, and I am more than happy to do that.” Despite the Three Lions surrendering a 1-0 lead against Argentina with just five minutes remaining, the FA remains firmly behind their man ahead of England's third-place playoff clash with France, with chief executive Mark Bullingham confirming on LinkedIn that “Thomas and the coaches will raise everyone for that and then lead us into qualification for our home Euros in 2028.”
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Identifying the tactical disconnect
While Tuchel has expressed his pride in the squad, he was honest about a recurring issue that has plagued England's performances on the biggest stage. He pointed to a frustrating gap between the quality shown on the training pitch and what is delivered during the high-pressure environment of a tournament knockout match. This was particularly evident following England's 2-1 World Cup win against Norway, when Tuchel publicly criticised the team's performance as "sloppy" and "lucky".
“I said after the Norway game that I see a disconnect from what I see in training on a football level, and within the games,” Tuchel explained. “I think we can impose ourselves more on the ball. I still think we can show how good football players we are. I think that is still in us, as I see it in training and in every camp. And here also at the World Cup. I still feel there is an extra level that we need to conquer and need to step up to the next level to get the big prize.”
Addressing the DNA problem
A key area of concern for Tuchel remains England's ability to retain possession and dictate the tempo of a game when the opposition begins to fight back. Following Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute opener against Argentina, the Three Lions lost their grip on the contest, a trend the manager believes is rooted in the country's footballing identity.
“I think ball possession plays a crucial role,” Tuchel noted. “It’s maybe not in our DNA like it is in the Spanish DNA or Argentinian or Brazilian DNA. To take the ball, control the game and the ball, which is also a big problem.” When pushed on whether the tendency to sit back and defend a lead in major games is a psychological hurdle for English players, he didn't hold back: “If it happens, then it has to be changed.”
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'I enjoyed every single day'
England will face France in the third-place playoff on Sunday, looking to finally break their curse in this fixture after losing both of their previous third-place matches in 1990 and 2018. Despite failing to reach the final, Tuchel maintains that he has “loved every day” of the campaign and remains optimistic about the character of his squad, many of whom have now suffered multiple semi-final heartbreaks.
“I’m very pleased with them and I enjoyed every single day,” Tuchel concluded. “And I enjoyed every single minute of the first 55. Because I think we were there, ready to go for it, not be passive and actually go for it and try. We just couldn’t cope with the momentum swing.”
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