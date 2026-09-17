Mykhailo Mudryk transfer ‘a Tottenham thing to do’ & ‘Roberto De Zerbi signing’ - but ex-Spurs star explains why Chelsea-owned winger represents a ‘calculated risk’

With Mudryk out of action once more, ex-Tottenham midfielder Murphy - speaking courtesy of Snabbare - told GOAL when asked if the Ukrainian is a gamble that De Zerbi and Co did not really need to take: “I don't think it's that big a risk because of the amount of players they've got in forward areas anyway.

“I think it's a calculated risk in whatever the cost was for the loan and his wages for a year. If he can get up to the level we've seen glimpses of, he could be a good addition for them. And if he doesn't, they can let him go back.

“And also, with obviously [Omar] Marmoush being able to play on the left, with [Mathys] Tel, [Wilson] Odobert, you know, [Mohammed] Kudus can play that side, they've got loads of players who can play the left side.

“So it's a calculated risk. And I think it shows the power De Zerbi’s got at the moment after keeping them up, because that's a De Zerbi signing, isn't it? 100%. You wouldn't think that Tottenham would have taken that gamble if it wasn't for him. And he's worked with him. And sometimes for a player, having a manager who knows you and supports you is a big deal. And it's something that could work.

“I suppose if you'd have said on transfer deadline day that Mudryk’s moving from Chelsea, you'd probably say Tottenham, because it's a Tottenham thing to do, isn't it? It's one of those Tottenham things. But I do think it's probably a risk worth taking for what it cost them.”