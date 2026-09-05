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'I was very clear!' - Roberto De Zerbi stands by Mykhailo Mudryk Ballon d'Or claim after reuniting at Tottenham
Reuniting with a former manager
De Zerbi has firmly stood by his bold prediction that Mudryk is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or. The pair recently reunited after Mudryk joined Spurs on transfer deadline day.
Mudryk arrived at Spurs on a season-long loan from London rivals Chelsea. According to reports, Tottenham hold an option to make the transfer permanent for £75 million next summer should he impress. The move brings the Ukrainian winger back under the guidance of De Zerbi. They previously worked together at Shakhtar Donetsk, where Mudryk first established himself as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.
De Zerbi clarifies his bold claim
De Zerbi originally tipped the winger for the Ballon d'Or during his tenure at Brighton, just before Mudryk completed his massive transfer to Chelsea. Despite the forward's subsequent struggles in England, the Italian tactician remains fully convinced of his natural ability.
"We spent a very particular season together in Shakhtar," De Zerbi stated, as quoted by ESPN. "When the war started, we were together. And when I spoke about the Ballon d'Or, I was very clear. Maybe my English is not so good, but I was very clear because I was speaking about the potential of the player. The potential of the player can be the same and can respect the prediction or not."
A crucial challenge awaits the winger
Mudryk has largely failed to justify the €100m investment Chelsea committed to in January 2023. De Zerbi acknowledged the 25-year-old's recent difficulties, which included a lengthy absence from elite football following a suspension.
"Until now, he has had many problems," De Zerbi added. "The last problem, the suspension for whatever was the problem, but the [outcome] is clear. And now his challenge is to respect all his qualities because he's a great player.
"He has to leave this season in a right way, not too [much] pressure, but it is the right moment for him to show [his ability] because if Chelsea paid €100m four years ago. I think they brought a lot of big, big players and to spend €100m, I think they thought very well about the qualities of Mudryk."
- AFP
Getting back on the football pitch
The immediate focus for Mudryk is getting back on the pitch and rebuilding his match fitness. Given his recent lack of action, De Zerbi admitted he is unsure when the loanee will be fully ready to start a Premier League fixture.
However, Tottenham fans could catch a brief glimpse of their new signing very soon. De Zerbi confirmed that Mudryk is ready to play between 15 and 30 minutes in Saturday's upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest.
If the Ukrainian can rediscover his best form under his former mentor, Spurs may well activate their lucrative purchase option. For now, the priority remains simply getting his career back on track.
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