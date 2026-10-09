Gabriel Jesus compares Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to Neymar and backs teen for Ballon d'Or glory

Jesus highlighted Yamal's technical qualities when reflecting on the most gifted players he has shared a pitch with. Speaking to news agency EFE, the Brazilian forward noted: "Neymar is the most virtuoso footballer I've ever played with; he could do everything with both feet. For me, he's untouchable; nobody can compare to him. But it's true that Lamine has some of his qualities, like his dribbling and personality. He's still very young, but he does things like a mature player, as if he were 30 years old. He's a genius who improves every year, who becomes more and more of a genius."