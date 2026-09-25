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Premier League

Premier League Overview

World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly

PM Andy Burnham reacts to Man City verdict reports

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged the public to remain patient and avoid jumping to conclusions following seismic reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of nearly all financial charges leveled against them. The Citizens are allegedly facing unprecedented sanctions after an independent commission reportedly upheld 114 of the 115 allegations brought by the league.

Manchester City
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Ferdinand and Enrique demand titles after City verdict

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and ex-Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique have led calls for the Premier League to retrospectively award their former clubs championship titles. The demands come in the wake of a bombshell verdict that found Manchester City guilty of nearly all financial misconduct charges brought against them.

R. FerdinandJ. Enrique
Real Madrid CF v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA Sports

Real Madrid monitoring City stars amid legal crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly on high alert as they monitor the unfolding legal drama at Manchester City, with club president Florentino Perez eyeing a potential swoop for several Etihad stars. The Spanish giants are among a host of European heavyweights waiting to see if severe sanctions could force a fire sale of world-class talent in the coming transfer windows.

E. HaalandManchester City
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Infantino under fire as big four leagues attack FIFA

Europe's most powerful domestic competitions have formed a united front to demand a total overhaul of how FIFA is governed. The Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A issued a scathing joint assessment of Gianni Infantino's leadership following a series of high-profile controversies.

LaLigaBundesliga
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Premier League, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Friday 9 October
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.