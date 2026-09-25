Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt

LaLiga

LaLiga Overview

Real Madrid CF v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA Sports

Real Madrid monitoring City stars amid legal crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly on high alert as they monitor the unfolding legal drama at Manchester City, with club president Florentino Perez eyeing a potential swoop for several Etihad stars. The Spanish giants are among a host of European heavyweights waiting to see if severe sanctions could force a fire sale of world-class talent in the coming transfer windows.

E. HaalandManchester City
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Infantino under fire as big four leagues attack FIFA

Europe's most powerful domestic competitions have formed a united front to demand a total overhaul of how FIFA is governed. The Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A issued a scathing joint assessment of Gianni Infantino's leadership following a series of high-profile controversies.

BundesligaSerie A
More
Advertisement

LaLiga, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
FT
Tuesday 20 October
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Thursday 8 October
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
Friday 9 October
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona77003172421
W
W
W
W
W
2Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid7511167916
W
W
W
L
W
3Real Betis crestReal Betis751197216
D
W
W
W
L
4Real Madrid crestReal Madrid75021881015
L
W
W
L
W
5Sevilla crestSevilla7412109113
L
W
W
D
L
More

Betting spotlight

Australia vs Brazil Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. 

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats at La Liga matches on the secondary market on channels and aggregators such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy La Liga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Real Madrid are the most successful Spanish club, with 36 league titles, followed by Barcelona with 29. Barcelona has won the Spanish double (domestic league and cup success in the same season) a record nine times, ahead of Athletic Bilbao's five.