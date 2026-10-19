Why ‘dream’ signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is out of reach for Arsenal as former Gunners star makes transfer fee admission when it comes to ‘special’ PSG winger

Arsenal may have walked away from discussions regarding Barcola after learning that another European champion at PSG came with a £123 million ($164m) price tag. The Gunners have loosened their purse strings a little of late, but historically do not like to blow their budget on one elaborate addition.

With that in mind, is Kvaratskhelia - given how much he would cost on the open market - a player that will only ever be admired by Arteta and Co. When that question was put to Grimandi, the two-time Premier League title winner who made 169 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002 added: “I don't think they will do it.

“Now it's complicated when the guy plays in Paris because they have a huge salary and they do not need any money so it's quite complicated to pick up one of the best players and bring him to another team except if there is a problem.

“Barcola was not supposed to be in the starting line-up this season so they let the door open if he wants to leave. But Kvaratskhelia, they don't let him go because they know that in the spring time he will be one of the more important players.”