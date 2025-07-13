Doja Cat, Robbie Williams and Donald Trump: Club World Cup offered a fever dream of a final, a chaotic event that - despite trying so very hard to be a spectacle - simply fell short

The final of FIFA's expanded tournament - beyond the actual result - was high on ambition but confusing in execution

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - No one really knows who Robbie Williams is in America. But the English singer appeared here all the same on Sunday, clad in a white spangled suit, singing a tune no one knew, the lyrics of which didn't really make sense. He was soon joined by Laura Pausini, the Italian popstar who is equally unknown in the U.S.

They sang about "overcoming fury" and "love in slow mo."

Their confusing performance perfectly summarized what was a curious and often baffling vibe surrounding the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. FIFA president Gianni Infantino pitched this competition as a wonderful collision of the world, different parts of cultures handpicked and meshed together in the melting pot of America - kind of like, well, a World Cup.

And in theory, that should work. PSG and Chelsea are both European powers. They have met eight times in the Champions League over the years, including two straight seasons from 2014-2016. Just five weeks ago, the Parisians beat Inter to become Champions of Europe. Putting these two on the same pitch and allowing them to play football - with the fat trimmed off - should work in isolation.

But take a tournament in his gestation period, still finding its feet in a country still formulating it's soccer passion, and the result can feel forced, overdone, even a little silly at times. Such was the case with this Club World Cup final: a mixture of everything - different cultures, different stimuli different teams, different people, different music, different cultures - colliding together in an awkward manner.