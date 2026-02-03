Doncaster Rovers Overview

Doncaster Rovers

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GFX Phil Parkinson Elliot Lee

Wrexham icon Lee takes aim at Parkinson after deadline day transfer

Wrexham icon Elliot Lee has seemingly taken a parting dig at manager Phil Parkinson following his deadline day loan move to Doncaster Rovers. The midfielder, who was instrumental in the club's rise, admitted he felt undervalued at the Racecourse Ground after being frozen out of the Championship squad this season, sparking intense debate among the fanbase.

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FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-TOTTENHAM

Tottenham confirm plans to allow loan star to play against them

Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with Doncaster has been thrown into the spotlight after a bizarre twist in the script as academy gem Damola Ajayi is set to line up against his parent club. The 19-year-old attacker, who only burst onto the scene last January with a thunderbolt debut strike against Elfsborg in the Europa League, was sent on loan to Rovers in the summer. Now, in a rare exception to the usual rules, he's been given the green light to feature on Wednesday night against Spurs.

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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Appalachian crestAppalachian1053224121218
D
D
W
W
W
9Hickory crestHickory8602189918
W
W
L
W
L
11Ironbound crestIronbound75201810817
D
W
W
D
W
14Western Mass Pioneers crestWestern Mass Pioneers7511148616
W
W
D
W
L
15North Carolina FC U23 crestNorth Carolina FC U2395041719-215
W
L
W
W
L
More

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