Uploading content to our site

Whenever you make use of a feature that allows you to upload content to our site, or to make contact with other users of our site, you must comply with the content standards set out in our Acceptable Use Policy.

You warrant that any such contribution does comply with those standards, and you will be liable to us and indemnify us for any breach of that warranty. This means you will be responsible for any loss or damage we suffer as a result of your breach of warranty.

Any content you upload to our site will be considered non-confidential and non-proprietary. You retain all of your ownership rights in your content, but you are required to grant us and other users of our site a limited licence to use, store and copy that content and to distribute and make it available to third parties. The rights you license to us are described in Rights you are giving us to use material you upload below.

We also have the right to disclose your identity to any third party who is claiming that any content posted or uploaded by you to our site constitutes a violation of their intellectual property rights or of their right to privacy.

We have the right to remove any posting you make on our site if, in our opinion, your post does not comply with the content standards set out in our Acceptable Use Policy.

You are solely responsible for securing and backing up your content.

You must not upload any material that could incite a terrorist offence, solicit any person to participate in terrorist activities, provide instruction on any method or technique for committing a terrorist offence or threaten to commit a terrorist offence.

Our site may offer opportunities for you to transmit messages in connection with various features including email, message boards & chat rooms ("Message Features").

Where we do provide any Message Features, we will provide clear information to you about the kind of service offered, if it is moderated and what form of moderation is used (including whether it is human or technical).

We will do our best to assess any possible risks for users (and in particular, for children) from third parties when they use any Message Features provided on our site, and we will decide in each case whether it is appropriate to use moderation of the relevant service (including what kind of moderation to use) in the light of those risks. However, we are under no obligation to oversee, monitor or moderate any Message Features we provide on our site, and we expressly exclude our liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of any Message Features by a user in contravention of our content standards, whether the service is moderated or not.

The use of any of our Message Features by a minor is subject to the consent of their parent or guardian. We advise parents who permit their children to use our Message Features that it is important that they communicate with their children about their safety online, as moderation is not fool proof. Minors who are using any Message Feature should be made aware of the potential risks to them.

Where we do moderate a Message Feature, we will normally provide you with a means of contacting the moderator, should a concern or difficulty arise.