Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Tottenham confirm £52m Van Hecke transfer

Tottenham have officially confirmed the acquisition of Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth a reported £52 million ($69m). The talented centre-back becomes the third major arrival of the summer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the free transfer captures of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

TransfersJ. van Hecke
Ibrahima Konate Real Madrid GFX

Konate to Madrid could quickly go wrong after dire season

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionReal Madrid
Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Milan eye Dortmund legend for Amorim project after Spurs talks fall through

AC Milan have reportedly identified former Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl as a primary candidate to lead their sporting revolution under new manager Ruben Amorim. Following a disappointing campaign that saw the Rossoneri part ways with their previous sporting leadership, the club is moving quickly to finalise a boardroom structure that aligns with Amorim's modern tactical vision.

AC MilanR. Amorim
FBL-KSA-SHABAB-NASSR

Spurs defender compared to Ronaldo as Bayern move tipped

Tottenham prodigy Luka Vuskovic has seen his stock rise significantly following a standout loan spell in Hamburg. The teenage defender is now being backed to reach the very top of the game, with a former Bundesliga manager making a bold comparison to one of football’s greatest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo.

C. RonaldoL. Vuskovic
Harry Kane England Tottenham 2013

Revealed: When Kane was told he’ll ‘never be good enough’

Harry Redknapp has revealed to GOAL when a “never be good enough” assessment of Harry Kane was delivered, with the record-breaking England captain going on to make a mockery of that verdict. During his early years at Tottenham, doubts were raised as to whether the ambitious striker would ever make the grade. He is now the all-time leading scorer for Spurs and the Three Lions, while also becoming a Ballon d’Or contender.

H. KaneExclusive
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
15Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace381112154151-1045
L
D
L
D
L
16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest381111164851-344
D
L
D
W
W
17Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur381011174857-941
W
L
D
W
W
18West Ham United crestWest Ham United38109194665-1939
W
L
L
L
W
19Burnley crestBurnley38410243875-3722
D
L
D
L
L
More

Apuestas destacadas

Los primeros partidos del Mundial favorecen a los menos favoritos
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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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