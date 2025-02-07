How to watch today's Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City to Old Trafford for an FA Cup fourth-round showdown.

The Red Devils booked their spot in this stage with a dramatic triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, sealing victory in a tense penalty shootout. Ruben Amorim's men will fancy their chances of progressing further as they prepare to take on Leicester.

Despite United's ongoing struggles—most recently exposed in a Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on home turf—they remain optimistic about their prospects against the Foxes. Meanwhile, Leicester, still reeling from a bruising 4-0 defeat to Everton, will be eager to bounce back and find their rhythm under Van Nistelrooy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland United States (U.S.) ESPN+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Sportsnet World Now Republic of Ireland ITVX, ITV 1 UK India Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2/ Ten 2HD Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden Viaplay Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, V Sport 1 Norway South Africa SuperSport

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Man United and Leicester will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch live online on ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, while streaming options are available through ITVX and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Leicester kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Old Trafford

The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Leicester will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT/ 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester United team news

Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim will have to navigate the FA Cup clash against Leicester City without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount, all sidelined due to injuries. However, the Portuguese manager could hand a debut to Patrick Dorgu, the club's January signing, as he looks to bolster his squad.

Leicester team news

On the other side, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be missing key players as well, with Ricardo Pereira, Wilfried Ndidi, and Issahaku Fatawu ruled out of the trip to Old Trafford through injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links