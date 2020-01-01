Dalglish trusts Klopp to make right transfer call as Liverpool mull over January options

The Reds find themselves short of options at the back after suffering a run of untimely injuries, with some big decisions now needing to be made

find themselves alarmingly short on centre-half options heading towards the January transfer window, but Kenny Dalglish says “in Jurgen we trust” as Klopp mulls over some big recruitment calls.

Opinion on whether the Reds need to dip into the winter market remains mixed.

For some, reinforcement is essential after seeing Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk suffer untimely knee injuries that have forced both to undergo surgery.

Others believe that the reigning Premier League champions should keep faith with the cover options already on the books, with proven performers currently laid low set to return at some stage.

Dalglish is reluctant to position himself in either camp, with the iconic Scot prepared to leave important decisions in the hands of a German tactician who has got little wrong to this point.

The Reds legend told the Liverpool Echo on a defensive headache at Anfield: “I'm trusting the manager to make the right decision - he has done so far!

“It's a really unfortunate thing, the transfer window is closed and we've picked up a few serious injuries and the likes of Thiago are still out too.

“But in Jurgen, we trust.

“There's no problem as he will make the right decision - the two boys in [Rhys] Williams and [Nat] Phillips did really well when they came in for the games they played.

“The manager has got options in those two but if it's possible to get a free transfer in then he might think that's the best route, but whatever he decides is the best route for Liverpool.”

Joel Matip is the only senior option available to Klopp at present, but Fabinho is edging his way closer to fitness, Jordan Henderson could step in if required and academy graduates Phillips and Williams have shown that they can be relied upon in domestic and continental competition.

“It's difficult for anybody to step in, but at 19 years of age Williams didn't do too badly against ,” Dalglish added.

“He was there and stood up, the first header he cleared everybody out and made sure it was his and Nat Phillips did well in the game at Anfield as well [against West Ham].

“Whether they're ready long-term it remains to be seen, but Nat was over in on loan last season and did really well so maybe he is a little bit more experienced.

“As I say though, you've got a couple of choices there - they'll want to play.

“It might not be perfect timing for them because the next game is difficult against Leicester but Jurgen gets most of his decisions right and I have no doubt he'll get this one right too.”