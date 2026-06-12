‘Hard for Man City to keep’ Rodri if Real Madrid come calling - with former Blues player & coach expecting more big names to follow Pep Guardiola out of the Etihad

After 10 trophy-laden years in England, legendary Catalan coach Guardiola has cut his contract short and walked away from the stresses of Premier League management. He is looking forward to enjoying a well-earned break.

Inevitable questions are being asked of how City will fare without an iconic presence at the helm. The expectation is that Enzo Maresca - a former assistant to Guardiola - will take on the unenviable task of following in record-shattering footsteps.

He will want to put his own stamp on the Blues’ squad, with movement in and out of the Etihad being speculated on ahead of another transfer window swinging open on June 15. It has been suggested for some time that Spain international Rodri is attracting admiring glances from his homeland.

The Madrid native, and former Atletico star, will soon celebrate his 30th birthday and has not looked quite the same since suffering a devastating ACL injury in September 2024. He would likely jump at the chance to head back to his roots and join the ‘Galacticos’ at Santiago Bernabeu.