LaLiga
LaLiga Overview
LaLiga, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Athletic Bilbao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Celta Vigo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Deportivo Alaves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.
To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information.
If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats at La Liga matches on the secondary market on channels and aggregators such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.
While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy La Liga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.
Real Madrid are the most successful Spanish club, with 36 league titles, followed by Barcelona with 29. Barcelona has won the Spanish double (domestic league and cup success in the same season) a record nine times, ahead of Athletic Bilbao's five.