Jude Bellingham at Liverpool? Reds legend Robbie Fowler explains when Premier League transfer could happen & where England superstar needs to improve

Domestic transfers will be firmly at the back of Bellingham’s mind for now, with his attention turning to World Cup duty. The Three Lions are hoping to roar on North American soil this summer, bringing 60 years of hurt to a close in the process.

It remains to be seen how prominent the role Bellingham plays in that quest will be, with Thomas Tuchel needing to make some huge selection calls. Pressed on what he would like to see more of from a man that can fill a number of positions in any given engine room, 26-cap former England star Fowler added: “When I look at him, I see an unbelievably talented player. Of course he's talented because of where he is and the type of player he is.

“He's been an outstanding player ever since he was a kid at Birmingham. He's done unbelievably well at Dortmund. He gets that move to the top seat at Madrid. Again, he's a player who we all talk about in the right way in terms of how proactive he is going forward.

“I think, for me, looking at Jude from the outside, I think he does lack that consistency of doing it over and over again. Maybe the discipline of when you think of an England manager wanting you to go forward, but he also wants you to get back a little bit quicker.

“I think Jude's a little bit guilty of maybe going forward a lot quicker than what he is getting back. I think that plays into the conversation. Jude going forward, he is a quality player. We know that. I think the consistency and the discipline of wanting to come back dampens that a little bit.”