John Terry claims England boss Thomas Tuchel wouldn't dare berate Trent Alexander-Arnold like he has done to Djed Spence as Piers Morgan labels Tottenham star a 'cocky little sod'

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s World Cup Uncensored show, Terry expressed deep concern over the optics of Tuchel's reaction. He suggested that younger or newer squad members face harsher treatment than established global superstars.

Terry stated: "I don’t know if you’ve seen the images and the videos of him going mad at Spence again in the game from the throw-in. I’m not saying he’s picking him out – but he seems like he’s having a proper dig at him. But we see the training incident that we spoke about. I’m a little bit worried.

"I really like Tuchel, and I think he’s a top and elite manager, but when I see this, I’m like, if that’s Trent, I’m not sure he’s behaving like that. I’m not sure he’s talking to Trent like that. And maybe that’s a decision of why he’s picked a couple of these players, because he can go like that to these younger players or these new players in the squad, for me. That’s interesting."

Tuchel had previously attempted to justify his vocal outbursts and strict management of the full-back from the earlier stalemate against Ghana: "I wanted him to be more engaged in the attacking phase. To start our attacks a bit wider and to have more runs through the last line. I have to scream because nobody hears me otherwise."



