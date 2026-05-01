Rodrygo, Xavi Simons and the biggest stars set to miss out on the 2026 World Cup

Brazil possess a wealth of attacking talent, but Carlo Ancelotti can still ill do without any of his star forwards, particularly those who he has worked and enjoyed success with previously. However, the ex-Real Madrid boss will be unable to call upon Rodrygo this summer after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in early March.

Having just returned from a previous spell on the sidelines, Rodrygo went down clutching his right knee during Madrid's win over Getafe. His worst fears were subsequently confirmed after undergoing scans the following day, meaning he will miss out on the chance for redemption after having his penalty saved during the Selecao's shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament.

Brazil seem to have been bitten by the injury bug more than most thus far, with Rodrygo's Madrid team-mate Eder Militao also facing up to the prospect of missing the World Cup after being forced to undergo thigh surgery in April. Militao has been beset by fitness issues in recent years, most notably tearing the ACLs in both his knees in the space of 15 months, and is now set to be out of action until October.

Ancelotti is also sweating on the availability of teenage sensation Estevao, who is facing a race against time to prove his fitness after suffering a hamstring injury in April that is set to end his club season at Chelsea.