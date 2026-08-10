‘One or the other’ - Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe see ‘Galactico’ partnership at Real Madrid ruled out by Michael Owen

After several years of speculation regarding a high-profile move, France international Mbappe was finally acquired by Real during the summer of 2024. He was snapped up as a free agent when leaving Paris Saint-Germain as their all-time leading scorer.

A switch to Spain was expected to put the 27-year-old in contention for major honours that have so far proved elusive - such as the Champions League crown and Ballon d’Or award. Mbappe is still waiting on first successes in both of those departments.

He has been a prolific presence in Madrid, finding the target on 86 occasions through 103 appearances, but is yet to land serious silverware with his current employers. Efforts to right those wrongs have been boosted by the news that Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract.

Further additions to the fold are expected to be made, as exciting teenager Yan Diomande completes a €140 million (£120m/$162m) transfer, with links to Norwegian frontman Haaland seemingly never far away.

He is tied to a 10-year contract at Manchester City, through to 2034, but has seen his father leave an exit door ajar at the Etihad Stadium. A new adventure in La Liga could appeal to a man that has registered 162 goals for Premier League heavyweights.