What Brenden Aaronson must add to avoid being outgrown by Leeds - with USMNT star ‘not quite fitting in’ at present

Kilgallon admits as much, with the former Leeds defender - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL as the latest Premier League odds at BetUS keep all bases covered - saying when asked if Aaronson needs to raise his game to avoid being left behind: “You're bang on.

“You look at that and you go, ‘yeah, he never stops running, he's after you, if he loses a ball, he's the first one to get after it and win it, he's work-ready’. He's fantastic. When he is on the ball, he is tidy.

“He does make good runs off it. He stretches teams. But that next level, he needs to add some goals, doesn't he? He needs to add some assists. And that's maybe why you've seen him on the bench at the minute.

“The competition is crazy in that Leeds United squad now. There's two, three good players in every position. So you need to be adding goals and assists to your resume if you are playing in that position that he does.”

Kilgallon added on the challenges that Aaronson faces: “At the start, everyone was going, ‘he was lightweight, he'd get knocked off it’. But Farke always started him. And then I heard around that, in training, that he's the best player by a mile.

“But do you know what? Sometimes the crowd are on your back a little bit and it can stop you from performing. I think his confidence was low. But honestly, he's been really, really good, especially last season.

“But [Anton] Stach is six foot two, [Ao] Tanaka's a little bit smaller, Leeds United are a big and strong team. I'm just thinking at the minute, Aaronson isn't quite fitting in. But he needs to score some more goals and assist more.”